Wheeler REIT activist investor urges to replace three directors

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust's (WHLR -0.5% ) largest shareholder releases an open letter once again urging shareholders to elect Stillwell Group's nominees to the board instead of three incumbent directors.

Stillwell seeks to replace investment banker John McAuliffe; Carl McGowan Jr., who had been a finance professor, and corporate attorney Jeffrey Zwerdling on the board.

Specifically, the letter refers to a "disastrous capital raise" and other issues for replacing them.

