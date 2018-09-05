Ford talks macro trends

An interesting exchange occurred on Ford's (NYSE:F) U.S. sales call yesterday when Bank of America's John Murphy asked if the strong U.S. economy is an indication that U.S. auto sales can stay over the 17M SAAR level.

Ford management noted the macro backdrop is very supportive of sales (low rates, low gas prices, high consumer confidence), but also reminded that the industry is still at a plateau following the post-crisis boom.

"We think the replacement demand that we built up during the crisis has been satiated," noted Ford economist Bryan Bezold.

The issue is relevant to auto investors as they assess flatlining U.S. sales trends amid strong GDP readings.

Ford sales call transcript

