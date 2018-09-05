Conoco still waiting for $2B payment from Venezuela, CEO Lance says

ConocoPhillips (COP -0.9% ) is still awaiting payment from Venezuela on the $2B arbitration settlement reached last month with state-run oil company PDVSA, CEO Ryan Lance says.

Lance tells the Barclays energy conference in New York that he expects Venezuela will honor the agreement but would resume its legal efforts if the payments were not forthcoming.

The deal stems from the nationalization of COP assets in Venezuela; an international court in April ruled in favor of COP and ordered PDVSA to pay $2B, and the company began seizing PDVSA’s Caribbean assets earlier this year to enforce its claim.