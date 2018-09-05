Netflix -4% as Apple shadow approaches

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is down 3.9% amid a down day in the tech sector.

The streamer is underperforming following an update from Morgan Stanley on Apple's potential content launch.

"We forecast that an Apple Video streaming service with high quality but limited breadth could be priced at the low end vs. competitors, or $7.99/month, and reach over 50M paid subscribers by 2025, compared to 124M at Netflix (current paid streaming subs) and Apple's >650M unit iPhone installed base," reads the firm's note.

"Combined with Apple's stand-alone streaming music business, which we project grows into an $18B revenue generator over the same time period (from roughly $4B at the end of CY18), streaming video and music would become a $22B business by 2025, roughly equal to the size of Netflix and Spotify combined today," adds MS.

Morgan thinks the new Apple service could eventually be perceived as a "higher value" service by consumers.

