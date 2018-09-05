WeWork losing bid for One World Trade Center offices

WeWork (VWORK) won’t move into New York’s One World Trade Center after landlord Durst ended lease negotiations due to better offers.

The co-working company wanted to lease as many as a dozen floors or about 220K square feet.

Chairman Douglas Durst tells WSJ there were “more competitive numbers” from media and tech companies.

WeWork statement: “The World Trade Center is an iconic building and one in which we take a keen interest. We have, and continue to, explore opportunities to secure a location there and believe we will be an energizing force for the building.”