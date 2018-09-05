ESPN sports networks launching on Xfinity X1 system

A deal with Comcast (CMCSA -0.5% ) will bring ESPN3 (DIS -0.8% ), ACC Network Extra and the SEC Network Plus to Xfinity X1.

The networks will be integrated with Xfinity's sports app and will bring more than 150 live games and more than 5,000 live events annually directly to customers' TVs, including soccer, Grand Slam tennis and college basketball among other college athletics.

Those events will be intermixed along other live events showcased on X1 sports. And saying the names of the networks into the X1 voice remote will bring up available content.