Abivax UC candidate shows positive action in mid-stage study

A 32-subject Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating Abivax's (OTCPK:AAVXF) lead drug ABX464 in patients with treatment-resistant moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC) showed promising efficacy.

At week 8, the clinical remission rate was 35% compared to 11% for placebo. Mucosal healing (assessed via endoscopy) also favored ABX464, 50% vs. 11%, as did the clinical response rate, 70% vs. 30%. Treated patients experienced a 4.4-fold drop in a UC biomarker called calprotectin (increases during intestinal inflammation) after four weeks of therapy, much greater than the 1.6-fold reduction for control (unclear on how a placebo can produce the effect).

The company says ABX464 has a unique mechanism of action for an anti-inflammatory drug via targeting the cap binding complex (CBC) in the cell nucleus, aiding in the export of mRNA and protecting it from decapping which destroys it. ABX464 enhances the expression and splicing of a single long non-coding RNA to generate an anti-inflammatory microRNA called miR-124.

Complete results will be presented at future scientific conferences and submitted for publication.

