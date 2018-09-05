Acorn International jumps 7% post Q2 results

Acorn International (ATV +7.2% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 39.4% Y/Y to $6.27M, due to an increase in e-commerce sales of posture correction products as well as other products.

Q2 Gross margin improved by 252 bps to 71.2%, the increase was due to a larger proportion of higher margin products in the product mix.

Net income from continuing operations was $25.1M compared to net loss of $2.3M a year ago.

Q2 Total operating expenses were $5M a decrease of 10.3% Y/Y.

Company has cash and cash equivalents of $19.45M as of June 30, 2018

Acorn launched two new business units in 2018 Acorn Fresh and Acorn Entertainment.

