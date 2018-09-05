Major Drilling Group International up 2.8% post Q1 results

Major Drilling Group International (OTCPK:MJDLF +2.8% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 17.3% Y/Y to C$98.5M.

Canada - U.S. drilling operations decreased by 1.7% Y/Y to C$51.3M.

South and Central American revenue increased by 41.3% Y/Y to C$26.7M, due to increased activity levels in most regions.

Asian and African operations reported revenue of C$20.4M, up 58.1%Y/Y.

Gross margin increased 380 bps to 23.8% & EBITDA margin increased 400 bps to 10.3%.

Net cash increased C$0.3M to C$2.2M.

“Despite the recent volatility of commodity prices, activity levels continued to grow this quarter,” said Denis Larocque, President and CEO.

