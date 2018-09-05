Tronox acquisition of Cristal's titanium dioxide business blocked by U.S. court

A U.S. District Court grants the Federal Trade Commission's request for a preliminary injunction blocking Tronox’s (TROX +1.1% ) proposed acquisition of Cristal’s titanium dioxide business.

The FTC, which filed a complaint in July, first objected to the deal last year, saying the merger would reduce competition in the titanium dioxide market.

TROX says it plans to appeal the decision and request an expedited hearing so it may proceed with the merger, and will consider whether to proceed with the divestiture of Cristal’s Ashtabula, Ohio, titanium dioxide production complex.