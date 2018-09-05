Square, PayPal, GreenSky slide along with the tech sector

For fintech fans, it's surely a signal to buy and that may be the case.

Square (SQ -3.7% ) pares its losses after slumping as much as 7.6% and PayPal (PYPL -3.1% ) dropped as much as 4.1%. GreenSky (GSKY -0.4% ) dipped too, as much as 5%.

The Global X Fin Tech ETF (FINX -2.9% ), which includes both PayPal and Square among its 10 biggest holdings, fell as much as 3.5%; Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL -3.1% ), which includes holdings in Twitter, Facebook, and Google parent Alphabet. lost as much as 6.9% as their executives testify before a Senate committee Wednesday.

PYPL marks milestone: PayPal, meanwhile, now boasts more than 250M active accounts, on its platform, up by more than 50M since Feb. 27, 2017, President and CEO Dan Shulman told employees and posted to its website.

