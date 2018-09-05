Adocia's BioChaperone Pramlintide Insulin shows positive action in early-stage study in T1D

French biotech ADOCIA announces positive topline results from a Phase 1 study evaluating its BioChaperone Pramlintide Insulin in 24 patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D).

The study assessed the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, safety and tolerability of BioChaperone Pramlintide Insulin compared to simultaneous injections of Eli Lilly's (LLY +0.6% ) Humulin (human insulin) and AstraZeneca's (AZN -0.9% ) Symlin (pramlintide acetate) and (separately) to an injection of Lilly's rapid-acting Humalog (insulin lispro).

Patients receiving BioChaperone Pramlintide Insulin after a meal (postprandial) experienced a 97% reduction in blood glucose excursions over the first two hours compared to Humalog and comparable postprandial glycemic control to Humulin/Symlin.

All treatments were well-tolerated. BioChaperone Pramlintide Insulin and Humulin/Symlin were associated with slower gastric emptying compared to Humalog.

The company says BioChaperone Pramlintide Insulin is a ready-to-use co-formulation of the amylin analog pramlintide and human insulin that is made in an aqueous solution at a neutral pH.

Additional clinical studies are being planned.

