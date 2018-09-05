Details on the potential Wanda-AMC deal

Dalian Wanda is looking for a deal to sell off shares in AMC Entertainment (AMC -1.3% ) through an arrangement that would see AMC borrow "hundreds of millions" through a convertible bond sale, sources tell Reuters.

PE firms Silver Lake Partners and Apollo Global Management are said to be interested in helping with the debt investment in exchange for board seats.

Even if a deal is struck, Wanda plans to hold on to control of AMC through its Class B shares.

