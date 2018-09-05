Senator Sanders introduces the BEZOS bill

Senator Bernie Sanders introduces his new BEZOS legislation with a press conference today.

BEZOS stands for Stop Bad Employers by Zeroing Out Subsidies and is a not subtle message to Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Jeff Bezos.

Sanders says the bill is to create a “100 percent tax on corporations with 500 or more employees equal to the amount of federal benefits received by their low-wage workers.”

Sanders has accused Amazon of “corporate welfare.” Amazon responded with a lengthy blog post claiming $15/hour pay for its full-time workers and criticizing Sanders’ use of the antiquated term “food stamps.”

Amazon shares are down 1.3% to $2,012.68.

Previously: Amazon responds to Senator Sanders "corporate welfare" claims (Aug. 29)