Transocean CEO Thigpen expects improved lease rates, activity in 2019

Transocean (RIG -0.4% ) expects rates to lease drilling rigs to improve and contracting activity to pick up in late 2019, which drove its decision to acquire rival Ocean Rig for $2.7B, CEO Jeremy Thigpen sayd.

“We are far more bullish than we have been historically,” Thigpen tells the Barclays energy conference, adding that the improved outlook for dayrates and contracting activity underpinned the move to acquire ORIG.

Thigpen says RIG expects the market for offshore drilling vessels to move back into balance in the coming years, as ~60 units are going to come off contracts and retire.

“The RIG move "shows that rig operators are betting on sustained higher oil prices going forward,” says Peter Sand, chief shipping analyst at industry research group Bimco. “They have also made a serious effort to cut their costs, which could make offshore drilling attractive once again.”