JetBlue updates on routes

JetBlue (JBLU -0.7% ) updates on some scheduling additions.

The company says it's adding transcontinental routes with the start of new service between New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport and Southern California’s Ontario International Airport.

Ontario becomes JetBlue’s tenth city served in California and the 73rd nonstop destination from New York-JFK.

The carrier says it offers more California-to-New York routes than any other airline.

"The Golden State has been an important part of the JetBlue story since our earliest days of flying and that’s still the case today as we continue to grow in Southern California," says a top JetBlue exec.

JetBlue is also adjusting capacity in some Caribbean markets to adjust for light demand on the anniversary of major storms.

During a Cowen transportation conference presentation today, JetBlue says it hasn't decided yet if it will start flying across the Atlantic.

Source: JetBlue presentation at the Cowen Global Transportation Conference

Source: Press Release