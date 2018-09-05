Wolfe Research likes RH's luxury positioning

Wolfe Research is positive on RH (NYSE:RH) despite the 10% post-earnings slide in share price following a Q2 revenue miss.

"RH is now in a position to capitalize on its luxury positioning having reduced its Outlet presence, purged legacy inventory, and continuing to build out Galleries that have proven to be highly successful," says analyst Adrienne Yih on the RH transformation.

"We much prefer to see the company executing on its luxury positioning strategy and driving higher profitability," she adds in regard to the top line miss.