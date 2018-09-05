Voya Financial teams up with tech accelerator Plug and Play

Voya Financial (VOYA -1% ), as a partner in Plug and Play's FinTech vertical, will provide ongoing feedback and mentorship support to assist startups in refining their product offerings and developing go-to-market strategies.

“This strategic partnership puts us at the forefront of emerging technologies, enabling us to accelerate the delivery of innovative digital solutions for our customers," says Voya EVP and Chief Administrative Officer Maggie Parent.

Voya is also a founding partner of Plug and Play's New York office.

