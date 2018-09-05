Bank of Canada keeps rates on hold, says more hikes warranted

After raising interest rates four times since July 2017, The Bank of Canada held interest rates steady at 1.5% as expected and reiterated that while more hikes would be needed to keep inflation on target, it would take a gradual approach.
The central bank targets 2% inflation against the actual 3% inflation rate in July, highest in seven-year amid the increase in gasoline prices.
The bank's next fixed date for unveiling its rate decision is Oct. 24.
The Bank's core measures of inflation remain firmly around 2%, consistent with an economy that has been operating near capacity for some time.
Canadian and U.S. officials are due to meet on Wednesday in a bid to settle disagreements holding up the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.
Source: Investing.com
