Elon Musk lawyers up

Elon Musk has retained former SEC commissioner (2002-2007) Roel Campos and securities attorney Steve Farina as part of his defense team amid a SEC probe, reports Fox Business Senior Correspondent Charles Gasparino.

If there is a consensus among legal experts on the Musk SEC case, it's that the regulator will impose some form of penalties or punishment that falls short of trying to remove him from his CEO and chairman positions. The SEC probe could be wrapped up in a few months if a settlement is negotiated or take years if the issue is litigated.