Fidelity National Financial unit and blockchain startup form alliance

Fidelity National Financial's (FNF -0.2% ) title unit enters an alliance with startup Building Block REIT that applies blockchain technology to the title insurance process.

In the first phase, the companies will cooperate in marketing and sales efforts in the Chicago metro market, specifically in the purchase and sale of multi-family, office space, and mixed-use commercial real estate.

"The combination of Fidelity and Building Block REIT gives buyers the reassurance that the title to their property is clear of encumbrances from the distant past and in real time," says Building Block REIT founder and CEO Simon Enwia.

Previously: Fidelity National Financial's Stewart deal gets Canada antitrust clearance (Aug. 21)