Iridium adds three providers to Certus maritime program

Iridium Communications (IRDM +1.4% ) has added maritime-service momentum by including new providers in its Certus offering.

KDDI, Navarino and NSSLGroup are the newest service providers in the program. Navarino is one of maritime's biggest connectivity and tech solutions providers; KDDI has a strong presence in Asia Pacific; and NSSLGlobal will use Certus as a companion to its VSAT IP@SEA service.

The commercial launch of Certus is planned for this year, with a rollout in a number of speed classes starting at 352 Kpbs, upgradable to 704 Kbps through firmware.