UK Services PMI rises in August but business optimism Declines

UK service sector activity accelerated last month to 54.3 from 53.5 in July, boosting the outlook for third quarter growth, but confidence for the year ahead declined.

Economy is on a path to expand by 0.4% in the third quarter, a relatively robust and resilient rate of expansion that will no doubt draw some sighs of relief at the Bank of England after the rate hike earlier in the month,” said Williamson.

Business optimism about the year ahead fell to the lowest level since March, amid “political uncertainty and the unpredictable impact of Brexit on clients’ business operations.”

Business expectations for the year ahead meanwhile sank markedly lower, down across all three sectors to one of the lowest levels seen since the EU referendum, largely reflecting increased anxiety over Brexit negotiations.

Press Release