Juniper, Ericsson pursue end-to-end 5G transport network

Juniper Networks (JNPR -0.7% ) is expanding a longtime partnership with Ericsson (ERIC +0.1% ) to work together on a complete 5G transport network solution.

The offering will combine Juniper's routing for next-gen WAN services and IP transport, and Ericsson’s Router 6000 and MINI-LINK microwave portfolio for distributed, centralized and virtualized radio access.

It will be secured by Juniper's Unified Cybersecurity Platform.

Juniper will also use Ericsson's go-to-market strengths for mobile opportunities.

The goal is seamless connections from radio cell site to mobile core.