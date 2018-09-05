Juniper, Ericsson pursue end-to-end 5G transport network

Juniper Networks (JNPR -0.7%) is expanding a longtime partnership with Ericsson (ERIC +0.1%) to work together on a complete 5G transport network solution.
The offering will combine Juniper's routing for next-gen WAN services and IP transport, and Ericsson’s Router 6000 and MINI-LINK microwave portfolio for distributed, centralized and virtualized radio access.
It will be secured by Juniper's Unified Cybersecurity Platform.
Juniper will also use Ericsson's go-to-market strengths for mobile opportunities.
The goal is seamless connections from radio cell site to mobile core.
