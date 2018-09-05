Ex-Shopify CFO joins Sierra Wireless board

Sierra Wireless (SWIR -1.1% ) has appointed Russell Jones to serve on its board.

Jones was chief financial officer at Shopify from March 2011 to April 2018, during which he helped take the company public.

He replaces Chuck Levine, who is stepping down from the board after the September board meeting.

“Russ brings a wealth of high-caliber financial and operational expertise that will be vital for Sierra Wireless as we continue to enhance our bottom line and invest in key strategic initiatives to grow our IoT leadership position in device-to-cloud solutions,” says interim President and CEO Kent Thexton.