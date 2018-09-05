Constellation Brands gushes on cannabis upside

Constellation Brands (STZ -0.5%) is presenting today at the Barclays Global Consumer Conference.
The company says the global cannabis market could grow to more than $200B in retail revenue within 15 years.
Constellation management expects "significant opportunities" for new investment Canopy Growth (CGC +2.1%) in the global cannabis market due in part to its strong supplier network.
Within the sector, investors have bid up Tilray (TLRY +21.3%) on comments by Constellation at the conference that it's building a war chest to invest in cannabis.
