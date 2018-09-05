Constellation Brands gushes on cannabis upside

-0.5%

Constellation Brands ( STZ ) is presenting today at the Barclays Global Consumer Conference.

The company says the global cannabis market could grow to more than $200B in retail revenue within 15 years.

Constellation management expects "significant opportunities" for new investment Canopy Growth (CGC +2.1% ) in the global cannabis market due in part to its strong supplier network.

Within the sector, investors have bid up Tilray (TLRY +21.3% ) on comments by Constellation at the conference that it's building a war chest to invest in cannabis.

