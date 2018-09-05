Uber's new safety feature roadmap

Uber (UBER) unveils a roadmap for additional safety features with some launching now and the rest in the near future.

Effective now: The driver app will only show the general area of where a ride started after the trip is finished. Users can opt for two-step verification on every login. Drivers in the US and Canada get an emergency button and Insurance Hub for quick document access.

Coming soon: The driver emergency button will launch in Mexico. In Ride Check, Uber will start tracking a ride’s GPS, and if there are odd stops or long pauses, the company will check in with the driver and passenger to see if everything’s okay.

Previously: Uber rolls out passenger protection features (April 12)