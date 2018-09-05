Weatherford CEO McCollum expects 2018 EBITDA to nearly double

Weatherford International (WFT -1.9% ) is lower even after CEO Mark McCollum says he expects full-year EBITDA will nearly double from last year and grow by the mid-teens as a percent in Q3 compared with the prior quarter.

“This is the primary driver that will enable us to generate sustainably positive free cash flow,” McCollum says.

WFT sold its U.S. pressure pumping business to Schlumberger late last year, a move McCollum says may shield the company from growing weakness in the U.S. pressure pumping market due to takeaway constraints in the Permian Basin.

Shares are lower following news from rival Halliburton’s warning that its current quarter earnings would be hurt by softening activity in the Permian Basin.