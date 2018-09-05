Amazon, Splunk competitor Elastic files for IPO

Search software company Elastic (ESTC) files for an IPO of up to $100M. The company wants to list on the NYSE under the ticker “ESTC”.

Elastic software helps companies embed search functions in their apps. The Elasticsearch software is open source, but Elastic makes money through a subscription version that counts Uber, Adobe, and Sprint among its clients.

In the most recent quarter, Elastique reported $56.6M in sales (+79% Y/Y) with a net loss of $18.6M due to increasing costs for R&D, sales, and marketing. In the FY18, revenue grew 81% to $159.9M with a $52.7M net loss.

Elastic competition: Amazon (AMZN -1.8% ), Google (GOOG -0.9% )(GOOGL -0.9% ), and Splunk (SPLK -4.7% ).

Other 2018 business software IPOs: Dropbox (DBX -1.9% ), Zuora (ZUO -7.5% ), DocuSign (DOCU -1.5% ) (reporting earnings after the close today), and Domo (DOMO -4.1% ).