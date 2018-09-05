Suncor to delay crude expansion amid Canadian pipeline confusion, CEO says

Suncor Energy (SU) will not proceed with further expansions of crude oil production until it becomes clearer when new pipelines will be ready, CEO Steve Williams says.

“There is clearly a question of confidence in Canada" after a court last week overturned the Canadian government’s approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, Williams tells a Barclays energy conference in New York.

SU is ramping up production of its new Fort Hills mine in the Alberta oil sands and is due to decide in late 2019 and early 2020 whether to expand production at existing facilities, Williams says.

SU has sufficient committed pipeline space for its production, including Fort Hills, and its own refineries shield it from exposure to the price discount on Canadian heavy oil, the CEO also says.