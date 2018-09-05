Rebels bomb Ecopetrol's Cano Limon oil pipeline in Colombia

Marxist ELN rebels destroyed a section of Ecopetrol’s (EC -1.6% ) Cano Limon-Covenas oil pipeline in Colombia in a bomb attack, Reuters reports, citing company and military sources.

The bombing of the 485-mile pipeline, which can transport up to 210K bbl/day, had no immediate effect on exports or on production at the Cano Limon field, operated by Occidental Petroleum (OXY -0.3% ), according to the Ecopetrol source.

The pipeline was stopped for six months earlier this year because of repeated attacks and crude theft before restarting on July 10, and has been attacked 63 times so far this year.