Xylem +3% as Raymond James initiates at Outperform

Xylem (XYL +2.7% ) is one of the few pure plays for investors to gain exposure to the sustainability of water, which makes it a stock that is not cheap but certainly "well worth it," says Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanovas he initiates coverage of the stock with an Outperform rating and $90 price target.

Given XYL's importance to the future of sustainable living across the world and few competitors, the stock warrants a "reasonable scarcity premium" of 26x 2019 estimated non-GAAP EPS, which drives Ray Jay's $90 price target, Molchanov says.

The assumptions for the firm's objective include mid-single-digit organic sales growth per year, continued M&A activity, modest gross margin improvements, and 12%-15% dividend growth per year, the analyst says.