American Express drops on report of FBI probe into forex unit pricing

American Express (NYSE:AXP) falls 1.2% after the FBI is said to be investigating the credit-card company's pricing practices at its foreign-exchange unit, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The probe, still in its early stages, focuses on if AXP's foreign-exchange international payments department misrepresented pricing in order to attract clients.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is also looking at how the company disclosed pricing to customers, including what they were told regarding potential rate increases.

