Eli Lilly's PET imaging agent successful in late-stage study

A Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the effectiveness of Eli Lilly (LLY +1.3% ) unit Avid Radiopharmaceuticals' PET imaging agent flortaucipir F 18 met the primary sensitivity and specificity endpoints for detecting tau protein neurofibrillary tangles, a pathology associated with Alzheimer's disease (AD).

Flortaucipir also showed statistically significant sensitivity and specificity for detecting a high level of AD neuropathologic change (combination of tau and amyloid plaque densities).

Lilly VP Mark Mintun, M.D. says, "These encouraging results are a major advance in our ability to image the pathology of Alzheimer's disease. We hope this and other advances in the field can help speed development of treatments, as well as provide more diagnostic information for doctors taking care of patients suspected of having Alzheimer's."

The company will report more detailed results next month at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease meeting in Barcelona.