No baby sales bounce at Carter's

Carter's (CRI -5% ) says it didn't see much of a sales lift after Babies "R" Us stores closed in July, per Bloomberg.

Management made the surprising disclosure at the Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference.

One explanation offered up by the Carter's team was that demand for baby supplies was pulled forward by consumers ahead of the anticipated closures.

Shares of Carter's and The Children's Place (PLCE -1.8% ) are both lower off the development due to the widespread expectation that sales would get a post-Babies "R' Us bounce.

The Children's Place hasn't updated on July and August sales.

Carter's investor presentation webcast