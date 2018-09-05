Duke Energy's latest long-range plan contains no nukes

For the first time in 13 years, Duke Energy (DUK +2% ) says it is not proposing any new nuclear construction in its 15-year road map for new power plants, choosing to focus instead on obtaining license extensions for its existing 7,400 MW nuclear fleet.

DUK's director of resource planning for the Carolinas says the change is the result of industry developments such as last year’s decision to abandon the proposed V.C. Summer nuclear expansion in South Carolina and the expectation that strict limits on carbon emissions may prove further away than had been expected.

Even last year, after DUK said it had dropped plans for the proposed W.S. Lee Nuclear Station in South Carolina, the company's integrated resource plan still included a potential 1,100 MW facility that might start construction in 2032, but this year’s plan, which projects through 2033, contains no new nuclear construction proposal.