Europe stocks slide to five-month low amid emerging-market woes

European stock fell to their lowest point since April on worries about the region's exposure to troubled emerging markets.

The developing nations' selloff also fed by concern that the strengthening U.S. dollar will hurt such markets even more; Europe is especially sensitive region to export gyrations.

Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.1% .

The only sector to post gains on Wednesday were banks on increasing confidence that Italy's populists won't seek to exceed EU's spending limits.

U.K's FTSE 100 Index closed down 1.0% to 7,383.28.

