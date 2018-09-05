Bausch Health announces publication of late-stage study results for loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic gel

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Bausch Health Companies' (BHC -1.7% ) loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic gel, 0.38% for the treatment of postoperative pain and inflammation following eye surgery were just published in the Journal of Cataract and Refractive Surgery.

The trial met both the safety and efficacy endpoints. Specifically, the proportions of patients receiving submicron loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic gel, 0.38% two or three times daily who experienced complete resolution of anterior chamber cells by day 8 following surgery were 26.9% and 28.7%, respectively. Both were superior to vehicle's (placebo) 9.3% (p<0.0001).

The proportions of patients dosed 2x or 3x per day who had no ocular pain on day 8 following surgery were 73.7% and 73.1%, respectively, also superior to placebo's 47.7% (p<0.001).

Fewer patients in the treatment group (14.0% and 11.1%, respectively) required rescue medication by day 8 compared to 41.9% for placebo (p<0.0001).

The most frequent adverse events were eye pain, extreme sensitivity to light and foreign body sensation.

The company's U.S. marketing application is currently under FDA review with an action date of February 25, 2019.

Competitor Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA -4.4% ) is down on below-average volume. The FDA approved its INVELTYS (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 1% in late August for the same indication.

