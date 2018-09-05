Gazit Globe completes $115M debt offering

Gazit Globe (GZT -0.8% ) completes its offering of existing series M debentures in Israel for total gross proceeds of NIS 416M (about $115M).

Though the company received bids for more than NIS 1.28B of series M debentures, it will issue and sell NIS 416M.

The offered price was NIS 1,040 per NIS 1,000 par value, representing an annual yield to maturity of 2.49% (Israeli-CPI adjusted).

The series M debentures have 6.8 years duration, and their principal amount will be repaid by the company in six, non-equal payments, which are scheduled for June 30, 2021 through June 30, 2028.

