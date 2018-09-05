U.S. energy operations resume after Gordon fails to reach hurricane strength

Energy companies and port operators along the Gulf Coast are starting to resume operations after Tropical Storm Gordon failed to become a hurricane as had been expected, helping to keep production and refining operations running unimpeded at most energy facilities in the area.

Companies including Anadarko petroleum (APC +0.7% ), Chevron (CVX), Exxon Mobil (XOM +1.3% ) and Talos Energy (TALO +1.4% ) had evacuated offshore platforms in anticipation of the storm; by this afternoon, CVX says it began to restaff and restore production at its Petronius platform, and APC says it will begin moving workers back to two offshore sites and restart production as quickly as possible.

Shut-ins affected production of 316K barrels of oil and nearly 500M cf of natural gas from the Gulf over two days, according to an estimate by the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.