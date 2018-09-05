Report: CBS, parent in talks to settle disputes

With TV season looming, CBS and parent company National Amusements are in talks to settle their bitter disputes, Deadline Hollywood reports.

That includes litigation over breach of fiduciary duty and other matters, all tied to the prospect of diluting NAI's controlling votes and an attempt by NAI's Shari Redstone to push CBS to look at re-merging with Viacom (VIA, VIAB), over the opposition of CBS chief Les Moonves.

The fate of Moonves in a settlement isn't clear. He's been accused of sexual misconduct and sexual assault, with multiple probes into workplace conduct going on. His outcome is being treated separately from the ongoing talks, according to the report.

The two sides are scheduled to meet in court Sept. 14 for a hearing ahead of an Oct. 3 trial start.

