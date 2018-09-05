Oil price drops most in three weeks as Gulf storm fears ease

Crude oil prices fell by their biggest one-day percentage decline since mid-August after Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall at a weaker than expected strength, easing fears about potential disruptions of crude operations in the area: October WTI settled -1.7% at $68.72/bbl, Brent -1.2% at $77.27/bbl.

“Gordon largely turned out to be a non-event for the energy market, and if anything, the sell-the-news aspect of the tropics trade has triggered a profit-taking pullback across the space,” says Tyler Richey of the Sevens Report.

Many market participants expect prices to continue to be supported in coming weeks: “With the anticipation of up to 1.5M bbl/day affected by the U.S. sanctions on Iran, one would expect prices to move higher in the weeks ahead,” says Stephen Innes of futures brokerage OANDA.

