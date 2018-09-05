Ollie's higher after strong Q2 comp, guidance hike

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) reports comparable sales increased 4.4% in Q2 to sail past the consensus estimate for a 1.2% gain,

Operating income rose 17% to 435M to rep 12.1% of sales vs. 11.7% a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 15.4% to $40.3M during the quarter.

Ollie's hikes its full-year outlook after factoring in the strong quarter, guiding for sales of $1.222B to $1.227B and operating income of $154M to $156M.