LaSalle Hotel board calls Pebblebrook's bid a `superior proposal' to Blackstone's

LaSalle Hotel Properties' (NYSE:LHO) board determines that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's (NYSE:PEB) constitutes a "superior proposal" to the Blackstone (NYSE:BX) proposal it had agreed to in May.

LaSalle delivered notice to Blackstone of the board's intention to change its recommendation on the Blackstone proposal and terminate the merger agreement. Under the agreement, Blackstone has four business days to propose amendments to the agreement.

As previously announced, the Blackstone agreement would pay $33.50 per LHO share in cash; the Pebblebrook proposal would pay 0.92 PEB common shares per LHO share with an option for LaSalle holders to elect a fixed amount of $37.80 per share in cash up to a maximum of 30% of the total consideration.

LHO flat in after-hours trading at $35.02; Blackstone +0.37% ; Pebblebrook -0.1% .

