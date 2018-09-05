DocuSign -2.6% despite Q2 beats, upside guides

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) drops 2.6% despite reporting Q2 beats with a 33% Y/Y revenue growth.

Upside guidance for Q3 has revenue of $172M to $173M (consensus: $165.48M) and FY has revenue of $683M to $688M (consensus: $656.06M). The guidance does include estimated SpringCM revenue contributions totaling $2 to $4M in Q3 and $7 to $9M in the FY.

Revenue breakdown: Subscription, $158.4M (FactSet estimate: $151.9M); Professional Services and other, $8.5M (FS: $7M).

Key metrics: Non-GAAP operating margin, 3% (FS: 1.1%); cash from operations, $22.7M; FCF, $18.4M; billings, $172.2M.

Earnings call is scheduled for 4:30 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

