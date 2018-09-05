State Street Global Advisors trims fees on four SPDR ETFs

The competition to lure investors by lowering fees and commissions continues. State Street's (NYSE:STT) global advisors unit reduces expense ratios for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX), SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB), SPDR SSGA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM), and SPDR SSGA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY).

BWX net expense ratio goes to 0.35% from 0.50%.

HYMB net expense ratio to 0.35% from 0.45%.

INKM and RLY net expense ratio each to 0.50% from 0.70%.

STT +0.16% i n after-hours trading.

