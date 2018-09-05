Cloudera +10% on Q2 subscription strength, upside guidance

Cloudera (CLDR) soars 10% aftermarket on Q2 results that beat estimates with a 23% Y/Y revenue growth. Upside Q3 guidance has revenue of $113M to $114M (consensus: $111.79M) and EPS of -$0.12 to -$0.10 (consensus: -$0.14). Upside FY19 guide has revenue of $440M to $450M (consensus: $441.69M) and EPS of -$0.53 to -$0.50 (-$0.59).

Revenue breakdown: Subscription: $93.1M (+26% Y/Y; FactSet estimate: $90.6M); Services, $17.2M (FS: $17.1M).

Key metrics: Non-GAAP operating margin, -11.5% (FS: -20.6%); cash flow from operations, -$23.6M; ending deferred revenue, $284.3M; billings, $115.5M (FS: $108M).

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Previously: Cloudera beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (Sept. 5)