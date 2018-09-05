Equatorial Guinea warns it may refuse extensions of oil and gas licenses

Equatorial Guinea plans to launch a new oil and gas exploration bidding round in January but may refuse extensions of existing licenses to oil companies unless they collectively invest a minimum of $2B in the country, the oil minister tells Reuters.

The license extensions could impact operations by Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS), Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL).

“We expect all of them to have an understanding that we do want serious investment in activities and if that is not happening... some of the extensions they will be asking for will not be handed over,” says Gabriel Obiang Lima.