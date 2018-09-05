Guidewire Software -7% on downside FY guidance

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) drops 7.1% on Q4 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 37% Y/Y revenue growth.

Upside Q1 guidance has revenue of $159M to $163M (consensus: $134.94M) and EPS of $0.18 to $0.22 (consensus: -$0.09).

FY19 guidance has downside revenue of $740.5M to $752.5M (consensus: $779.58M) and EPS of $1.15 to $1.26 (consensus: $1.26).

