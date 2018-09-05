Cushman & Wakefield -1.77% after reporting first quarter after IPO

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) falls 1.77% in after-hours trading after reporting in-line Q2 adjusted EPS.

Q2 adjusted net income of $75.5M, or 46 cents per share, compares with $47.1M, or 29 cents, in the year-ago period.

The real-estate services company is reporting its first earnings period since completing its initial public offering on Aug. 6-7, 2018.

Q2 revenue increased 16% to $1.97B Y/Y; up 15% on local currency basis. Fee revenue rose 11% to $1.4B, up 10% in local currency.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA jumps 30% to $169.8M from a year earlier.

